Hot Through Friday, Rain Provides Weekend Heat Relief

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was mainly sunny and mild, at least around sunrise. Morning lows fell to around 60° across much of our area. However, midday temperatures soared into the 80s. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, well above normal for this time of year. A front that pushed to our south Monday night retreats north as a warm front through Alabama Wednesday. Winds turn to the southwest behind the front.

Humidity increases a bit for the rest of the week due to the warm front. However, afternoon heat indices remain near actual air temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon. Rain chances remain slim to none for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday look completely rain free, with merely some clouds in the sky to provide moments of shade. Stray showers or storms may form Friday afternoon, but many locations miss out on rain.

Rain chances rise substantially this weekend, which curbs the 90°+ heat. Daytime showers and storms become widely scattered Saturday afternoon and evening. However, rain looks even more widespread Sunday as a cold front arrives in Alabama. Rain may occur at any time of the day, and continue into Sunday night. In fact, Wednesday morning model runs indicate the front stalls across or near Alabama. That means unsettled weather for early next week.

Next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each feature at least a low-end chance for rain. If Wednesday morning model runs hold true, rain chances may need to be increased one or more of these days. Lingering clouds and rain for the first few days of next week helps us out temperature-wise. Afternoon temperatures may only warm into the 80s each day.