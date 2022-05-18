Police Investigating Gunfire Near Jackson Hospital that Led to Discovery of Shooting Victim

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating gunfire that happened near Jackson Hospital that led to the discovery of a shooting victim.

Police say at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street on a report of gunfire. That’s where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

But police say the man was shot at an unknown location.

However, police say there was property damage from the gunfire near Jackson Hospital.

Police have released no other information.