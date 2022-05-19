Alabama Coach Nick Saban Calls Out Texas A&M for Using NIL Deals to “Buy Players”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, saying the school was “buying” players with name, image and likeness deals.

The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year.

While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban’s comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie.

Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals “the right way.”

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is firing back at Saban. Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and said his comments about the Aggies are “despicable.” Fisher says he did not take a call from Saban and declared: “We’re done.”

