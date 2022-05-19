Feels Like Summer Now But Changes Are Ahead

by Shane Butler



Summer-like heat is on tap for today and Friday. High pressure will help to keep us mostly sunny and dry for now. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s for highs. Southerly winds will kick in as the high pressure ridge slides farther east of us Friday afternoon. This will open the gates for gulf moisture to flow into the area. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers Friday afternoon into the evening hours. The better chance for rain and storms occurs over the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary makes a run at us and it will help increase the rain activity both days. Clouds and rain will have an impact on temps and we’re thinking highs around 90 Saturday and lower to mid 80s on Sunday. Our weather pattern will remain active into early next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon. Temps will continue to hover in the mid to upper 80s for highs. Another front will swing through later that week. If it can make it all the way through, we might trend a bit drier Friday and into that following weekend.