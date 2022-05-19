Hot, Hot, Hot!!!

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT IS THE WORD: The upper-ridge continues to hold over the Deep South, meaning the rest of this week will continue to feature sunny, dry, and hot conditions. Today under a sunny sky, temperatures are heading into the mid 90s, expect the same tomorrow. We will mention there could be an isolated shower or two tomorrow afternoon, but most locations will remain dry.

ACROSS THE USA:

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge breaks down this weekend and an approaching cold front will bring an increase in showers and storms across Alabama. The weekend won’t be a “washout”, but showers and storms are expected from time to time. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs will drop back into the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks fairly routine for the final full week of May with very warm, humid days and random, scattered showers and storms pretty much on a daily basis. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

Have an amazing Thursday!!!

Ryan