Hot, Humid Friday; Less Heat, More Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and humid Thursday across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures soared into the low and mid 90s again for many locations. Meanwhile, the humidity made it feel a few degrees hotter. No cooling showers or storms formed Thursday afternoon, with merely occasional clouds for shade. Thursday evening and overnight remain rain-free, warm, and humid with a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall to around 70°.

Plenty of heat and humidity highlight Friday’s forecast. However, isolated showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon. While some locations may get a brief, cooling downpour, many will not. Before cooling showers or storms arrive, temperatures surge into the low to mid 90s in many locations. Again, heat indices likely average a few degrees warmer than air temperatures.

Rain chances rise substantially this weekend. Southerly wind flow already long established by Saturday, results in plenty of available moisture to fuel more widely scattered showers and storms, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. In a fashion typical of summer, much of this rain tapers off Saturday night. However, the approach of a cold front marks even higher rain chances Sunday. Showers and storms could be numerous to widespread for most of the day.

Rain and storms may continue Sunday night into Monday morning, with more rain developing during the afternoon. The cold front ultimately stalls and washes out in Alabama early next week. That helps keep our weather pattern unsettled next week, in addition to the arrival of another cold front around the middle or end of next week. The front may push all the way through Alabama and to our southeast by the end of the week.

If it does, that could lead to dry and mainly sunny weather next weekend. However, front timing remain unknown at this time. Depending on which Thursday afternoon models run you look, the front may be to our southeast next Friday. However, it could still be to our west, meaning a fairly good chance for showers and storms Friday. Ultimately, time will tell. Before late next week, count on a daily rain chance through at least Thursday.