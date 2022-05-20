A Few Showers/Storms Friday, More Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday looks like another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day with highs in the low 90s for many. However, isolated showers and storms appear possible during the afternoon. In fact, several were already ongoing prior to midday, mainly near and south of highway 84 in far south Alabama. Rain coverage remains low for the rest of the day, with most locations missing out on a cooling downpour. Showers/storms come to an end fairly quickly early Friday evening.

Friday night looks partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows near 70°. Similar to Friday morning, Saturday morning features some cloudiness, but remains relatively rain-free. However, showers and storms become widely scattered during the afternoon through early evening. Saturday’s rain follows a pattern typical of summer, with just about all of it coming to an end overnight.

Sunday morning could be mainly dry, but numerous to perhaps widespread showers and storms form during the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s rain chance gets a boost from an approaching cold front. However, looks like the front stalls and ultimately washes out in Alabama early next week. That keeps rain and storm chances somewhat elevated Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Rain chances rise again next Wednesday and Thursday. Models hint that another cold front approaches Alabama. This front may push through the state and to our east late next week. That could set up dry, mainly sunny, and less humid weather next weekend. Time will ultimately tell, but with the unsettled pattern of next week featuring clouds and daily rain chances, temperatures remain closer to normal, with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.