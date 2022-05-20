Another Hot Day Before Rain and Storms Return this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

CONTINUED HOT: Today will feature a sunny sky and hot temperatures for mid to late May in Alabama. Highs this afternoon again be in the low to mid 90s, which are almost ten degrees above average for this time of year. Late this afternoon, a few showers may develop across South Alabama, but most of Alabama will remain dry until the weekend.

ACROSS THE USA: The threat of severe thunderstorms will exist in the Midwest and Ohio Valley through Friday. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be in place across the Four-Corners through the weekend. Early season heat with likely record high temperatures will spread from the South into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast on Friday, Saturday and perhaps Sunday.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The ridge breaks down this weekend allowing showers and storms to increase across Alabama. Saturday starts off dry, but by the afternoon with higher humidity in place, the radar should become more active with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms. On Sunday, an approaching front will increase the coverage of showers and storms allowing for more widespread and numerous activity. The weekend won’t be a “washout”, but showers and storms will occur from time to time. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s. We do note, the SPC has introduced a low end “marginal risk” of severe storms across portions of Alabama on Sunday as some storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

NEXT WEEK: The front washes out over the state, allowing for a muggy and warm air mass to remain in place. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those randomly, scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs much of next week will be in the 80s. Overall, a fairly routine week of weather for the final full week of May.

Have a phenomenal Friday!!!

Ryan