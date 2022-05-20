COVID Cases Cancels Series Between Biscuits and Blue Wahoos

by Alabama News Network Staff

The remaining games in the current series between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been canceled.

Officials say positive COVID-19 cases among Biscuits players and coaches have forced the cancellation of the remaining three games of the series to allow time for tracing and testing.

The Biscuits say the games will not be rescheduled, but any tickets purchased for the games can be exchanged for any other home game during the 2022 season.

