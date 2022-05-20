Hyundai Announces $5.5 Billion Electric Car, Battery Plant Coming to Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will build a $5.5 billion plant in Georgia that will build electric vehicles and batteries used to power them.

It will be Hyundai’s first electric car plant in the U.S. The company operates the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant in Montgomery which makes several gas-powered models.

The new facility will break ground early next year in Ellabell, Georgia, a community in Bryan County just west of Savannah. It’s expected to begin production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. It is expected to generate at least 8,100 jobs.

The battery manufacturing facility will be established through a strategic partnership, with details to be announced later.

“As one of the world’s most successful and advanced mobility leaders, we are incredibly proud to share our plan to open our first dedicated full EV and battery manufacturing facilities in the U.S.,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. “The U.S. has always held an important place in the Group’s global strategy, and we are excited to partner with the State of Georgia to achieve our shared goal of electrified mobility and sustainability in the U.S.”

Hyundai plans to produce a wide range of full electric vehicles for U.S. customers at the new plant. Details of production models will be shared at later dates.

With the additional EV and battery production capabilities in the U.S., Hyundai says it aims to become one of the top three EV providers in the U.S. by 2026.