The Irish Bred Pub in Downtown Montgomery Closes Its Doors

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant in downtown Montgomery has closed.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

What was the pioneer for the Dexter Avenue redevelopment project, the pub closed its doors Saturday after being in business for 10 years.

“We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these past years,” said the owners in a statement. “We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we did.”

The restaurant did not give a reason for the closure.

The Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant is not the only restaurant closing in that area.

Momma Goldberg’s on Dexter Avenue is planning to close its doors on May 31. The Sturbridge location will remain open.