A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Montgomery.

Police say 73-year-old Ronald Broom of Montgomery was hit around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, May 11, in the 400 block of Coliseum Boulevard. That is near the Eastbrook shopping center.

Broom died at a hospital on Monday, May 16.

Police say the driver was uninjured.

Police have released no other information.