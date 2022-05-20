Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Offers Active Shooter Preparedness Classes

by Ja Nai Wright

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham created the Active Shooter training Center in South Montgomery County. The facility provides several thousand square feet to train law enforcement officers, educators, and corporate leaders in the prevention and response to active shooter incidents.

The sheriff’s office prepares participants in the best methods to survive an active shooter incident. through its presentation of the National Run Hide Fight Program, sheriff’s office instructors provide life saving skills to participants.

For more information on the Active Shooter Programs offered, or to register for a course contact Sergeant Thomas Griffith at thomasgriffith@mc-ala.org or by calling 334-832-1645. You can also contact Wesley Richerson at wesleyricherson@mc-ala.org or call 334-832-7789