Numerous Showers & Storms Possible This Weekend

by Shane Butler

We have entered into an active weather pattern and its hanging around through the middle of next week. Over the weekend, we have a front pushing southward into the state. Rain and storms are likely ahead and along the boundary. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Your outdoor plans will likely be impacted at some point. Temps will still manage upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday but only lower to mid 80s on Sunday. The frontal boundary will hang up over the region and continue to be the focal point for additional storms early in the week. Another front will make a push into the deep south late Wednesday into Thursday. We expect additional showers and storms along this boundary through Thursday afternoon. We’re on the backside of the front going into the latter half of next week. High pressure returns and we could be looking at a stretch of sunny and dry conditions going into that following weekend.