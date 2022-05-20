Search Ends with Convicted Felon Arrested on Multiple Charges; Four Others Also Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department have arrested a man on multiple charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the response teams from both agencies entered the home in the 11000 block of U.S. Hwy 231 South and located 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, one .380 pistol, one 9mm pistol and cash.

As a result, police arrested Joseph Douglas Lightfoot, as known as “Dollar Bill,” and charged him with Drug Trafficking – Methamphetamines, Dangerous Drug Possession – Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Government Operations and Certain Persons Forbidden from Possessing a Firearm. Officials say Lightfoot is a convicted felon.

Lightfoot is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $184,000 bond.

Additionally, four other people were also arrested at the home and taken to the Troy City Jail for outstanding warrants.