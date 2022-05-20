Valiant Cross Academy First Graduating Class

by Ja Nai Wright

Valiant Cross Academy is hosting their first Graduation, May 24th 2022. 29 young men will be finishing out their 7 years at the academy and starting the next chapter in their lives.

Valiant Cross Academy started in 2015 with 30 sixth-grade young men mostly from West Montgomery and Washington Park Neighborhoods. The scholars, staff and Board of Directors have watched these young men grow and thrive over the last seven years to get us to this evening of celebration and accomplishments. During the ceremony, the scholars will announce their future plans after graduation, and the school’s leadership will announce the total dollar amount of scholarship funding the senior class of 2022 has received. All the public is invited to attend.

Valiant Cross Academy is an all-male school and Leadership Academy located in the heart of downtown Montgomery on historic Dexter Avenue and Troy University Montgomery. Brothers, Anthony and Frederick Brock, both educators were committed to creating a school that addressed some of the issues facing young African American males.