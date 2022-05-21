EastChase Farmers Market’s Open for the Summer

by Carrington Cole

The Shoppes at EastChase Farmers Market are back open for the summer.

The 19th annual farmers market opened Saturday morning outside of Sephora and H&M.

The market this year is said to be bigger and better than ever with all of the new vendors. They had food trucks, a bouncy house, and a huge garden cart giveaway.

Suzanna Edwards, the Vice President Marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, stated that everything at the market, including produce and honey, were grown or made locally.

“We have a very diverse market,” stated Edwards. “You can find all of your favorite fruits and veggies that are grown in the state of Alabama: corn, peaches, strawberries actually only for a few more weeks, and then potatoes and cabbage. A little bit of everything, we have boiled peanuts, we also have goat milk soap. We have Yarbrough Homestead who has some of the most fabulous grass fed beef and chicken, so a lot of great vendors.”

The farmers market will be held every Saturday of the summer until September 17th from 7a.m. to noon.