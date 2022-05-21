Prattville Celebrates National Kids to Parks Day

by Carrington Cole

The City of Prattville held a celebration for National Kids to Parks Day.

They kicked off the celebration with the 10th Annual Mayor’s Bike Ride which started at Upper Kingston Park. The families rode through downtown Prattville with Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr until reaching the finish line at Pratt Park.

At the finish line was the fun filled Touch a Truck event that was free to the public. The Touch a Truck event started at 10 a.m. and went on until 2 p.m.