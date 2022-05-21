Stormy Weekend for Us

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Today has featured summer like temperatures, with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s! Some storms have also been developing around the area, and some of these storms have been on the stronger side. These storms have produced a lot of lightning and heavy rain. Rain will begin to taper off later into the evening hours.

SATURDAY NIGHT: As showers and storms begin to die off into the evening, mostly cloudy skies will prevail for the night. Lows will be around 70°, and overall it will be a muggy night.

SUNDAY MORNING: Sunday will start with temperatures around 70°, and model data continues to indicate the chance for isolated showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be around to start the day.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature a bit cooler temperatures, but showers and storms will be prevalent throughout most of the day. Highs will only be in the mid 80s, but showers and storms will be likely mainly in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a 1/5 Marginal risk for severe storms across the area tomorrow. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain at times. There is potential for some hail, but that chance remains relatively low.

WEEK AHEAD: This week appears active weather-wise. While temperatures will stay lower than we’ve seen, rain chances will remain relatively high throughout the week. Currently, there is a cold front to our northwest which will be moving our way within the next few days. The front will be in our area Monday, and it will somewhat stall over the area. This will give us healthy rain chances for the beginning of the week. However, this will help keep temperatures lower, and maybe even below average through the week!