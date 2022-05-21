The YMCA Held their Annual Splash Bash

by Carrington Cole

Summer is the perfect time to go swimming in the pool to beat the heat.

The YMCA held their annual free Splash Bash event to kick off the summer. Splash Bash was held at the YMCA’s at Bell Road, Cleveland Avenue, East, Grandview, Wetumpka, and Wilson.

Families were able to come out and enjoy the outdoor pool and get a free lunch. Morgan Burch, the Aquatics Coordinator at the Bell Road YMCA, was happy to see so many people coming out to enjoy the pool.

“This is why we do what we do up here at the Y,” stated Burch. “We want to have people up here enjoying the facilities. We want to get the community together, bringing them back together, and what better way to beat the heat in Alabama than to come swim in the best pools in town.”

The Splash Bash was held May 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.