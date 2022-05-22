Consumer Alert: Jif Peanut Butter Recall

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that has been linked to certain Jif peanut butter products made at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

In the meantime, the company has voluntarily recalled a number of varieties believed to be involved.

Jif brand peanut butter that has lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425 should not be consumed.

For a full list of the recalled items, visit the FDA website..

The FDA also recommends washing and sanitizing surfaces that may have come into contact with the peanut butter.

A total of 14 illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Older people, young children, and those with weakened immune systems can be more susceptible to severe illness.