Rainy and Stormy Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: We have had a system of storms move into our area from the Gulf of Mexico today, which has produced heavy rain and gusty winds. We even reported a 30 mph gust in Montgomery! While there has been a lull in the activity, the activity will increase as the evening hours approach due to some more thunderstorms in the Gulf will move our way.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms will move back into our area this evening, and some of these storms could be on the stronger side. The primary concerns will be gusty winds and heavy rain, which could bring on a flooding concern. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for our overnight lows.

MONDAY MORNING: As the storms from Sunday night move through the area, some showers and storms may be around for Monday morning. These can produce gusty winds and torrential rain, so give yourself extra time in the morning! Temperatures will be near 70° to start Monday.

MONDAY: Throughout Monday, showers and storms will become slightly more isolated in nature, but model data is hinting at rain becoming a nearly all day event tomorrow. Highs will be well below average, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s, due to the dense cloud cover and rain.

WEEK AHEAD: This week appears to be a very dull and stormy week for all of us. The one positive is that the summer like heat we’ve been experiencing will be backing off. There may be a couple of days which we near our average (88°) but temperatures will still remain below average throughout the work week. Rain chances start to taper off near the end of the week, and temperatures will be back on the rise, as we have the potential to see 90° again by next weekend.

TROPICAL TROUBLE: The National Hurricane Center has put a 10% chance of development for the next several days on an area of disorganized thunderstorms in the Gulf. While any tropical development is not likely, heavy rain and gusty winds will be associated with these storms as they move inland to our area.