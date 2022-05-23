Bear Elementary Dedicates Garden to Retiring Principal

by Carrington Cole

A beloved elementary school principal is being honored for her nearly 4 decades of work.

Principal Elizabeth Hill of Bear Exploration Center is retiring after 36 years of work in the district. Her students and staff members dedicated the school garden in honor of everything she has done over the years.

Elizabeth Hill has been the principal at Bear for 23 years and has devoted those years to making the elementary school a wonderful place to learn. The students helped donate a bench, a bird bath, a wind spinner, and a plaque for the garden for the retiring principal. Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey stated that Principal Hill is truly one of a kind.

“A lot of the children obviously from day to day don’t interact with her directly, but what they’re going to miss is that great spirit of just love and commitment to science and math that she spreads throughout the school,” stated Dr. Mackey. “I’m sure they’ll find another great principal to follow her, but there won’t be another Elizabeth Hill.”

Elizabeth Hill will officially retire from Bear in the next coming weeks.