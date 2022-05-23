Former Longtime Montgomery Co. Commissioner Bill Joseph Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Commission has announced the death of former longtime Commissioner William F. (Bill) Joseph, Jr.

Joseph died Friday, May 20.

“Chairman Joseph was a pillar in the community and dedicated countless hours to the residents of Montgomery County. His guidance and strong leadership of this Commission were highly valued, and he leaves behind a strong legacy. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Vice Chairman Doug Singleton said.

Joseph was first elected to the Commission in 1964 and served ten consecutive terms, including 30 years as Chairman. He retired from the Commission in November 2004.

Details of his death were not announced.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the announcement on funeral arrangements.