Montgomery Police Investigate Shooting Near Gibbs Village

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting near Gibbs Village./Source: Alabama News Network

Police were called to 2000 block of Terminal Road Monday after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Once police arrived, officers made contact with an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not determined where the initial incident took place.

There is no additional information at this time.