Montgomery Police Investigate Shooting Near Gibbs Village
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting near Gibbs Village.
Police were called to 2000 block of Terminal Road Monday after receiving a report that a person had been shot.
Once police arrived, officers made contact with an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not determined where the initial incident took place.
There is no additional information at this time.