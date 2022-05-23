MPD: Man Killed in Shooting Monday Evening

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street. This is near Lower Wetumpka Road.

Police responded to the area after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Officers made contact with an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.