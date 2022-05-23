Multiple Rounds Of Rain And Storms Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

The week began on a cloudy and wet note with widespread showers and storms across central and south Alabama. Much of the rain between Sunday night and Monday morning was associated with a tropical area of low pressure. At midday Monday, the low was located in north-central Georgia, moving northeast away from Alabama. Much of the rain departed with the low, but clouds were widespread.

Monday afternoon remains mostly cloudy with redeveloping showers and storms. Temperatures only warm into the upper 70s to low 80s due to the clouds and rain. Showers may continue overnight, though scattered in nature with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Lows settle in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday also features scattered to numerous showers and storms. The afternoon features the best chance/highest coverage for rain.

Rain chances increase further Wednesday and Thursday, becoming widespread at times both days. A cold front approaches Alabama Wednesday, and moves into and through the state Thursday, fueling the higher rain probabilities. At this time, severe weather potential looks low along the front Wednesday and Thursday. However, there’s still time for that to change between now and then. Follow updates to our forecast in the coming days in case severe potential materializes.

The cold front pushes to our southeast by Friday morning. Our post-front forecast features sunshine and drier weather for much of Memorial Day weekend. Humidity remains lower, but afternoon temperatures could be quite warm Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Memorial Day itself, as humidity begins to rise in Alabama again. Otherwise, it looks like a hot holiday with highs in the low 90s.