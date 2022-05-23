Polling Location Changes In Montgomery County

by Ja Nai Wright

Since the last election in 2020 some of the polling locations in Montgomery County have changed.

“Well after the 2020 and the busy special election that we had last year after that cycle we really met and talk to our polling officials see what worked and what did and we have some polling locations that given the frequency of elections didn’t wanna serve anymore is polling location so we did make six changes”- Judge J.C. Love

The 6 new locations are C. Thomas Ventures, Stonetank Antioch Baptist Church, Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, AUM Outreach Center, and Lagoon Park – Pete Peterson Lodge. Judge Love says you can find your polling location online or on their mobile app. The Mobile app is available in the google play and Apple apps store.