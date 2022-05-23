SEASON FINALE 5/26: Grey’s Anatomy – “Out for Blood”
Watch the two-hour season finale of Grey's Anatomy on May 26 starting 7PM on your local ABC32!
Part 1:
“Out for Blood” – Due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother, in the first hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Part 2:
“You Are the Blood” – The blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial continues. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light in the second hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
