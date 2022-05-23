Wet and Stormy at Times this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place over Central Alabama keeping our rain chances pretty high through Thursday across the area. Each day will feature scattered to numerous showers and storms, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s. A few strong storms are possible as well with gusty winds and hail the main concerns. On Thursday a cold front could bring the threat for a more organized round of severe storms to the state, with the continued threat of gusty winds and hail.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: After the front moves through, Friday looks to be a much drier day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Warmer weather will begin to build back in across Central Alabama throughout the weekend as we’ll have sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the lower to mid 80s, then topping out in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Allowing for a pretty nice Memorial Day Weekend across Alabama.

Enjoy the wet weather!!!

Ryan