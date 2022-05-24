Campaign 2022: Alabama Primary Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has complete results from the Alabama Primaries.

Voters are deciding the state’s constitutional officers, some judges and all 140 members of the Alabama Legislature. If no candidate in a race gets 50%+1 of the vote, then the top two finishers in that race will meet in a runoff June 21.

RACES TO WATCH:

Governor’s Race: Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking her second full term in office. She became governor in 2017 upon the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley. Ivey faces eight challengers in the Republican Primary.

GOVERNOR – REPUBLICAN

Lindy Blanchard

Lew Burdette

Stacy Lee George

Kay Ivey (i)

Tim James

Donald Trent Jones

Dean Odle

Dave Thomas

Dean Young

In addition, there are six candidates in the Democratic Primary for governor:

GOVERNOR – DEMOCRAT

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Malika Sanders Fortier

Patricia Salter Jamieson

Arthur Kennedy

Chad “Chig” Martin

Doug “New Blue” Smith

U.S. Senate Race: With the retirement of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, this seat is open for the first time since 1986. The loss of Shelby in Washington will take away a lot of political clout that Alabama has enjoyed for decades.

U.S. SENATE – REPUBLICAN

Lillie Boddie

Katie Britt

Mo Brooks

Karla Dupriest

Mike Durant

Jake Schafer

U.S. SENATE – DEMOCRAT

Will Boyd

Brandaun Dean

Lanny Jackson

Secretary of State Race: Current Sec. of State John Merrill can’t run for a third consecutive term due to state term limits. This will be an open seat. There are no Democrats running for this office.

SECRETARY OF STATE – REPUBLICAN

Wes Allen

Christian Horn

Ed Packard

Jim Zeigler

State Auditor Race: Current State Auditor Jim Zeigler can’t run for a third consecutive term due to state term limits. He is running for Secretary of State. There are no Democrats running for this office.

STATE AUDITOR – REPUBLICAN

Stan Cooke

Rusty Glover

Andrew Sorrell