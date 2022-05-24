Campaign 2022: Alabama Primary Results
Alabama News Network has complete results from the Alabama Primaries.
Voters are deciding the state’s constitutional officers, some judges and all 140 members of the Alabama Legislature. If no candidate in a race gets 50%+1 of the vote, then the top two finishers in that race will meet in a runoff June 21.
RACES TO WATCH:
Governor’s Race: Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking her second full term in office. She became governor in 2017 upon the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley. Ivey faces eight challengers in the Republican Primary.
GOVERNOR – REPUBLICAN
Lindy Blanchard
Lew Burdette
Stacy Lee George
Kay Ivey (i)
Tim James
Donald Trent Jones
Dean Odle
Dave Thomas
Dean Young
In addition, there are six candidates in the Democratic Primary for governor:
GOVERNOR – DEMOCRAT
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
Malika Sanders Fortier
Patricia Salter Jamieson
Arthur Kennedy
Chad “Chig” Martin
Doug “New Blue” Smith
U.S. Senate Race: With the retirement of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, this seat is open for the first time since 1986. The loss of Shelby in Washington will take away a lot of political clout that Alabama has enjoyed for decades.
U.S. SENATE – REPUBLICAN
Lillie Boddie
Katie Britt
Mo Brooks
Karla Dupriest
Mike Durant
Jake Schafer
U.S. SENATE – DEMOCRAT
Will Boyd
Brandaun Dean
Lanny Jackson
Secretary of State Race: Current Sec. of State John Merrill can’t run for a third consecutive term due to state term limits. This will be an open seat. There are no Democrats running for this office.
SECRETARY OF STATE – REPUBLICAN
Wes Allen
Christian Horn
Ed Packard
Jim Zeigler
State Auditor Race: Current State Auditor Jim Zeigler can’t run for a third consecutive term due to state term limits. He is running for Secretary of State. There are no Democrats running for this office.
STATE AUDITOR – REPUBLICAN
Stan Cooke
Rusty Glover
Andrew Sorrell