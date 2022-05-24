Dallas Co. Voters Crossover in the Primary Election

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Election officials in Dallas County — say while the flow of voters has been steady at the polls — the overall turnout today — has been moderate.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says primary voting started off slowly Tuesday morning — due to the rain. But it began to steadily increase — after the rain stopped.

Nunn traveled from precinct to precinct — monitoring the election process. He says no major problems were observed while making his rounds.

However, he did notice a significant crossover voting trend across the county.

“As I visit all of the precincts I see that the voters are choosing the democratic ballot, which indicates to me that the voters are concerned about the local politics. Their concern is about the local candidates,” said Nunn.

The races for sheriff — district attorney — and state senator — are all of interest to Dallas County voters.