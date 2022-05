by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Board of Education President Clare Weil has lost her re-election bid.

With 90% of the votes counted in the Democratic Primary for District 2, challenger Pamela Portis had 1,217 votes, or 81%. Weil had 291 votes, or 19%.

Weil was elected to represent District 2 in 2018 and was chosen by her colleagues to be board president.