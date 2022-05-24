Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Names Two New Members to His Cabinet

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has made two appointments to his cabinet. One will lead economic development and the other will lead parks and recreation.

Darryl Washington will serve as Director of Economic Development. He is a native of Birmingham and has more than 25 years of experience in economic development. He has worked at various levels of corporate, commercial and community development including Regional Account Manager for BellSouth, Economic Development Consultant for the City of Irondale and, most recently, as Director of District Development for Urban Impact in Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights District. He is an active member of the International Economic Development Council, Economic Development Association of Alabama and The National Main Street Center. Washington received continuing education certifications in economic development from both Auburn University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned a B.A. in Marketing from Morehouse College and master’s in Public Management from Birmingham-Southern College.

David Card will be Director of Parks and Recreation. He brings more than 23 years of experience working within municipalities, nonprofits and collegiate and Olympic sports management. He brings knowledge gained during his time in athletic development for several universities and organizations. Card lists serving as Director of Parks & Recreation among several career highlights, including facilitating and managing the construction process for all sports-specific training facilities with oversight of several thousand volunteers for the 1996 Olympic Games. Since 2018, Card has been a leader for Montgomery’s Parks & Recreation and was integral in developing new summer youth recreation programs as well as the plans to renovate several of Montgomery’s community centers. Card is a graduate of the University of South Florida and holds several industry-related certifications and continuing education credentials.

“Despite different fields of expertise, David and Darryl understand the importance of bridging the gaps in our community to ensure everyone has access to opportunities for growth, development and prosperity,” Mayor Reed said in a statement. “Their unique perspectives only complement their success as seasoned professionals. Both are results-driven individuals and proven leaders who will help position Montgomery to reach its full potential.”

— Information from the City of Montgomery