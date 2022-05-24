Pay It Forward: Curtis Motley of Autaugaville

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Curtis Motley of Autaugaville. For many years he has volunteered his time to help out the Autauga School’s basketball team.

Motley has been volunteering on and off at his alma mater Autaugaville School for 40 years.

Even though he has had his challenges, he has remained faithful.

“Mr. Motley is an awesome man. I mean, he is always there for the students. He don’t have any kids at school. But he is always there no matter what. Even on his dialysis days, he comes, he supports the community and he’s an awesome man,” said Vernica Smith, Motley’s nominator.

“Mr. Motley”, as he’s known to the students, volunteers with the basketball team. He does whatever needs to be done, and he was even a part of their perfect season that lead to a state championship last year.

“I’m tremendously blessed every day which leads me to look forward to helping others all the time in the community, at the school. And I enjoy working with the kids and the kids attitude towards me is very, very impressive so that motivates me to work with them also,” said Motley.