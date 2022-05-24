Rain and Storms at Times Through Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

SCATTERED STORMS: Today expect more clouds than sun, very warm and muggy conditions with temperatures in the low 80s. We will once again see scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong to locally severe with gusty winds and hail. For this reason the SPC has introduced a severe weather risk across much of state today.

MORE WIDESPREAD STORMS: For tomorrow and Thursday, more beneficial rain is likely for Alabama as an upper trough slowly approaches. These two days will feature periods of rain and storms. The SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms for parts of North and West Alabama Wednesday due to the potential of hail and gusty winds.

While on Thursday that risk area covers the state as again gusty winds and hail are the main threats.

Additional rain amounts tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 2-3? inch range for much of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Dry air will work into the state late Thursday night, and Friday will be a mostly sunny day with a high close to 80 degrees. Then, we expect delightful weather for the three day holiday weekend with sunny days, fair nights, and highs in the 80s to low 90s. About as nice as it gets in late May in Alabama.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan