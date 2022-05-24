Republican Race for U.S. Senate Heading to Runoff

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Republican race for U.S. Senate will be heading to a runoff between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks.

With more than 90% of precincts reporting, Britt had 45% of the vote, compared to 29% for Brooks.

Each of the candidates hopes to be the one to replace the retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who was first elected in 1986. Britt is his former chief of staff.

“There’s no doubt that every single day that Joe Biden is president, we are weaker and more vulnerable as a nation. Do you know what I say to that? Game on, because we know we must fight for the American dream. We must fight for our children,” Britt told the crowd at her campaign party.

Brooks is the Congressman for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District, serving Huntsville and much of the Tennessee Valley.

“This senate runoff is a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. It’s a battle to advance the United States of America. It is Mitch McConnell’s Katie Britt, versus Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Rand Paul and America First MAGA candidate Mo Brooks,” Brooks said.

The runoff is June 21. The winner will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the November general election.