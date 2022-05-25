Campaign 2022: Who’s in a Runoff, Who Moves on to November

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is a look at which candidates have been forced into a runoff and which ones are moving ahead to the November general election.

Runoffs are needed if no candidate gets a majority of the votes in their race on primary day. The top two finishers will face off on runoff day, Tuesday, June 21.

Otherwise the top finishing Democrat and the top finishing Republican will advance to the general election in November.

GOVERNOR:

Gov. Kay Ivey won the Republican primary, beating eight challengers as she seeks a second full term. She will meet either Yolanda Flowers or Malika Sanders-Fortier, who are heading to a Democratic Party runoff.

U.S. SENATE:

Democrat Will Boyd won his primary and moves on to face the winner of the Republican runoff between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks. The winner in November will replace the retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2:

Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall won the primary and moves on to face Republican incumbent Barry Moore in November. Moore is seeking his second term.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3:

Congressman Mike Rogers won the Republican primary and will face Democrat Lin Veasey to try to retain the seat he’s held since first being elected in 2002.

ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Republican incumbent Steve Marshall won his primary and will face Democrat Wendell Minor. Marshall is seeking his second term.

SECRETARY OF STATE:

Jim Zeigler and Wes Allen will meet in a Republican runoff. The winner will face Democrat Pamela Laffitte. Current Sec. of State John Merrill couldn’t seek a third consecutive term due to term limits.

STATE AUDITOR:

Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke are in a Republican runoff. There is no Democrat in this race. Current State Auditor Jim Zeigler couldn’t seek a third consecutive term due to term limits. Zeigler is running for Secretary of State.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION – PLACE 1:

Incumbent Republican Jeremy Oden is in a runoff with Brent Woodall. There is no Democrat in the race.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION – PLACE 2:

Incumbent Republican Chip Beeker is in a runoff with Robert McCollum. There is no Democrat in the race.