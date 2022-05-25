Dallas Co. Sheriff and Coroner Get Primary Wins

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Voters got behind the incumbents in the primary election in Dallas County — with both the sheriff and the coroner — winning their respective races.

With no republican opposition in the general election in November — the primary results in the sheriff’s and coroner’s races amount to reelection wins.

Sheriff Mike Granthum defeated challenger Donald Shepard to win the democratic primary.

Granthum garnered 59 percent of the vote. He says the strong show of support is proof — that the sheriff’s department is moving — in the right direction.

“The first time I ran, I ran on a bunch of promises. You know, people had faith in me and they elected me. And I appreciate them giving me a chance. This time we actually had a record we could run on,” said Granthum.

“I just appreciate the people coming out. The people have spoken. They know I’m tough on crime. They know I’m a no nonsense type of guy when it comes to criminal activity — and we take the oath of office serious. And they spoke tonight. It just means so much to me that my people came out and supported me.

Coroner Alan Dailey pulled out a narrow win — over challenger Kirsten Perry. That race was decided by less than a hundred votes.