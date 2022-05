by Alabama News Network Staff

There will be a runoff in the Democratic race for governor.

With 94% of precincts reporting, Yolanda Flowers had 33.1% of the vote to Malika Sanders-Fortier’s 32.8%.

The runoff will be June 21. The winner will move on to face Gov. Kay Ivey, who won the Republican primary without a runoff. Ivey is seeking her second full term in office.