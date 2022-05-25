Gov. Kay Ivey Beats Eight Challengers to Win Republican Primary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has turned back eight primary challengers to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination without a runoff.

Ivey easily outdistanced her two closest challengers, Lindy Blanchard and Tim James. Ivey will now face the winner of a Democratic primary runoff between educator Yolanda Flowers of Birmingham and state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier of Selma.

Speaking in Montgomery, Ivey thanked her opponents, touted her economic record and promised to keep being President Joe Biden’s “biggest roadblock.”

“This has been a hard fought campaign. I appreciate my opponents who wanted to step forward and serve Alabama, and I look forward to working with them to continue to move Alabama forward. Tonight the people of Alabama spoke loud and clear in support of our conservative record of results,” Ivey said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)