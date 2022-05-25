Multiple Rounds Of Rain, Storms Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours. That’s certainly the case so far across central and south Alabama Wednesday. Many locations saw soaking rain and thunderstorms during the morning. At midday, the initial wide band of rain and storms was mainly near and east of I-65. While some locations in west Alabama temporarily saw a break from rain, the sky was still overcast. Plus, more rain and storms appear likely Wednesday afternoon.

A few storms may become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary hazard. The severe risk appears greatest in Mississippi Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, all of central and south Alabama lies within a marginal (level 1/5) risk area. Be weather aware through the evening and overnight. Yet another west-to-east-moving round of storms could move through our area tonight.

Even as the possible overnight round of storms moves to our east Thursday morning, additional showers and storms may form Thursday afternoon. By that time, a cold front finally enters Alabama. A few storms near the front Friday afternoon may become strong to severe as well. At midday Wednesday, the storm prediction center places Alabama within a marginal (1/5) risk area. Again, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph look like the main hazard.

The cold front pushes east of Alabama Thursday night. While some clouds linger Friday morning, sunshine may become abundant during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. Friday night lows fall into the low to mid 60s. Memorial Day weekend begins on a mainly sunny note throughout Saturday and Sunday. Humidity remains lower post-front, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and near 90° Sunday.

Humidity gradually rises next week, with rain chances following suit. By the time June begins next week, the weather pattern resembles a typical summer setup. It appears next Wednesday through Friday feature isolated to widely scattered daytime showers and storms. Heat and humidity increase as well, with highs in the low 90s Memorial Day through Wednesday.