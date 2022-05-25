Storm Threat Lingers Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

This wet and stormy weather pattern has an end in sight but not until a couple more rounds of storms pass through the area. Some of the storms could be strong and even severe at times. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and possibly a tornado or two. The storm develop will continue ahead of a frontal boundary that pushes into the state Thursday. Numerous showers and storms are likely until the boundary moves into Georgia late Thursday into early Friday. We could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall before it’s all said and done. Dry and milder days are ahead as high pressure builds over us beginning Friday and lasting through the holiday weekend. We expect tons of sunshine and warm temps throughout the period. Highs will manage mid to upper 80s while overnight lows hover in the low to mid 60s. It’s looking really good for any of your outdoor plans over the holiday weekend!