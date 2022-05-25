Wet and Stormy Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

We continue to have a very warm and muggy air mass in place across the state and we are seeing more clouds than sun with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. It doesn’t take much to get showers and storms to develop and we are seeing those again today. We will monitor these for a locally severe potential and the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for all of Alabama today for the potential of some storms to produce hail and gusty winds.

For tomorrow, more or the same, with numerous rain and storms ahead of a front and upper trough approaching the area. The potential for hail and gusty winds will persist with heavier thunderstorms and the SPC continues a “marginal risk” tomorrow, and all of Alabama.

There will be some shear involved Thursday, so the chance of a tornado is not zero, but still very low. Rainfall totals the next two days will be in the 1-4 inch range statewide. We will monitor these rates carefully as flash flooding could become a concern. The rain will end at some point Thursday night as the front swings through the state.

FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Dry air will work into the state late Thursday night, and Friday will be a mostly sunny day with a high close to 80 degrees. Then, we expect delightful weather for the three day holiday weekend with sunny days, fair nights, and highs in the 80s. Nights will be refreshing with some 50s possible. Monday should be the hottest of the weekend with highs close to 90°.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will build across the Gulf Coast region, meaning mostly hot and dry weather with highs in the low 90s. However, a few spotty showers could show up by midweek.

Enjoy the rain and storms!!!

Ryan