Montgomery Planetarium to Close Temporarily Starting June 1

by Alabama News Network Staff

The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will close starting June 1 as the management and operations are transferred from Troy University to the city.

The planetarium has been in operation since 1968, with Troy University running it for the past 50 years. Last year, it was decided that the university would return the management and operations back to the city effective May 31.

The planetarium will close in order to resolve staffing and procedures to comply with city policies.

Alabama News Network reached out to city officials, who released this statement:

“The Department of Parks and Recreation has been working with the planetarium team to develop a plan to continue operations of this historic educational facility and tourism destination. They hope to have the plan in place to resume operations next month.”

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates about the planetarium’s reopening plans.