One More Wet and Stormy Day

by Ryan Stinnett

For our Thursday more or the same, with widespread rain and numerous storms ahead of a front and upper trough that will swing through the state later today. The potential for hail and gusty winds will persist with heavier thunderstorms and the SPC continues a “marginal risk” today, for nearly all of Alabama.

There will be some shear involved today, so the chance of a tornado is not zero, but still very low. Rainfall totals today could be in the 1-3 inch range. We will monitor these rates carefully as flash flooding could become a concern, especially with the saturated grounds from this week’s rain. The rain will end by tonight as the front swings through the state.

FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Dry air will work into the state late tonight, and tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day with a high close to 80 degrees. Then, we expect delightful weather for the three day holiday weekend with sunny days, fair nights, and highs in the 80s. Nights will be refreshing with some 50s possible. Monday should be the hottest of the weekend with highs close to 90°.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will build across the Gulf Coast region, meaning mostly hot and dry weather with highs in the low 90s. However, a few spotty showers could show up by midweek.

