Sheriff: Foul Play Possible in Lee County Jail Inmate’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Lee County jail inmate has died. The sheriff says foul play may be to blame.

Sheriff Jay Jones says at about 7:45 last night, a 58-year-old inmate was found in distress in his two-person cell. He says corrections deputies started CPR until the arrival of Emergency Transport Services and Lee County jail medical staff. They were unable to revive him.

Jones says conditions when the inmate was found show that foul play was involved. He says a 34-year-old male inmate has been developed as a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

At the request of the sheriff, the State Bureau of Investigation division of ALEA was notified to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the inmate’s death.