Time100: The World’s Most Influential People – Actor Simu Liu set to host
THE BROADCAST TELEVISION DEBUT OF THE TIME100 GALA WITH APPEARANCES BY MARY J. BLIGE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, QUESTLOVE, QUINTA BRUNSON AND MORE, AIRING SUNDAY, JUNE 12, AT 7PM on your local ABC32!
SPECIAL CELEBRATING TIME’S ICONIC ANNUAL LIST RETURNS TO ABC WITH APPEARANCES BY MARY J. BLIGE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, QUESTLOVE, QUINTA BRUNSON AND MORE!
TIME and ABC team up once again to celebrate this year’s most influential people and, for the first time ever, bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with the special television event, “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People,” airing SUNDAY, JUNE 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Actor Simu Liu hosts the TIME100 Gala and one-hour special, which features musical performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, and appearances by members of the iconic list of the most influential people in the world including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Quinta Brunson and others. Additional performers, guests and details will be shared in the coming weeks.
Earlier this week, TIME revealed the 2022 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Simu Liu, recording artist Mary J. Blige, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and actor Zendaya. Find the full list, tributes, videos and photos: HERE
“TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People” is created by TIME Studios, the Emmy® Award-winning film and television division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac and signature partners Booking.com and Citi.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be the first-ever host of the Time100 Gala, broadcast on ABC. As an Asian-Canadian immigrant kid who grew up in a suburb outside Toronto, I never imagined that I would one day share a dinner table with some of the most influential individuals in the world,” said TIME100 host Simu Liu. “I’m looking forward to speaking about our successes but also about our shared responsibility to use our platforms and our influence to improve the world. I’m grateful to TIME for entrusting me with the opportunity to be an integral part of this special evening.”
About Simu Liu
Simu Liu made history as the star of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which garnered him The People’s Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star.
For five seasons, Liu starred in the CBC/Netflix comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” which won the ACTRA Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in 2017 and was also nominated for the same award in 2018. “Kim’s Convenience” also went on to win the award for Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. The first Canadian television series with an all-Asian lead cast, the series chronicles the day-to-day micro-dramas encountered by a Korean immigrant family that runs a corner grocery store.
Liu’s first major role was on the critically acclaimed OMNI crime drama “Blood and Water,” the first trilingual series (English, Mandarin and Cantonese) produced by Canadian television, for which he received nominations at the ACTRA Awards and Canadian Screen Awards. Aside from his performance on screen, Liu participated in the writing room for the series by contributing in the show’s second season as a story editor and as the main writer for one episode.
He will next star alongside Mark Wahlberg in “Arthur the King” and in the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller “One True Loves” opposite Phillipa Soo. Liu his currently shooting “Barbie” with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. His other film and television credits include ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” NBC’s “Taken” and Amazon’s “The Expanse.”
Born in Harbin, China, Liu immigrated to Canada at the age of 5 and is fluent in Mandarin. He is currently developing long-form projects under his 4:12 Entertainment banner through which he has previously directed, produced and optioned content for film and digital. Liu’s memoir, “We Are Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story,” was most recently released by HarperCollins in May.