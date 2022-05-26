Trending Dry & Warmer For A Change

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary will push through the area tonight and that will put us on the backside of all the active weather for a change. High pressure will build over the deep south beginning Friday. It will be the main weather feature keeping our area mostly sunny and dry throughout the holiday period. Temps will warm into the mid and upper 80s for highs. Humidity levels will go down a bit and it should feel fairly comfortable for a few days. It is late spring and you can’t hold the moisture off for long. We expect a southerly wind flow to kick in early next week and that allows gulf moisture to return. We could see a few isolated showers late Monday. Our rain chances will gradual increase as the week progresses. Temps will be going up at well and we’re back in the lower 90s most of the work week.