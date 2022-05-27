Sunny, Less Humid Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

After the wet and stormy week, we are finally seeing dry air work back into the state behind the departing cold front. Our Friday will be a mostly sunny day with a high in the low 80s. It will be less humid, making it feel very nice for late May.

MARVELOUS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The weather will be delightful for the three day holiday weekend with sunny days, fair nights, and highs in the 80s. Nights will be refreshing with widespread 50s possible. Monday should be the hottest of the weekend with highs close to 90°.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will build across the Gulf Coast region, meaning mostly hot and dry weather with highs in the low 90s. It still looks like a few scattered showers begin to pop back up across the state by midweek as those humidity levels climb slowly.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe!!!

Ryan